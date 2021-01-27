Illinois records highest one-day total of vaccines administered; Macon County add 12 new cases

Despite the potential increase in manufacturing of the vaccine, Pritzker said there is no guarantee that every Illinois resident will be vaccinated by the summer.

“A 16% increase (in vaccine dose delivery) isn’t enough, but it’s a lot better than we were getting from the previous administration and it's an indicator that this administration really is listening to the governors and understanding that there aren’t enough vaccine doses for people who need them and want them right now,” Pritzker said.

The New York Times compiled data that shows what percentage of state populations have been vaccinated, and as of Wednesday, Illinois ranked 44th at 4.7% of people having received the first dose of the vaccine. The data also shows that Illinois has only used 48% of the doses of the vaccine it has received.

Pritzker said the federal government’s delay in the Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities is partially to blame, considering an allotment of the state’s doses are required to go toward this program and can’t otherwise be touched.