Illinois records single-day record of 238 coronavirus deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. —

The deaths were accompanied by 9,757 new cases of COVID-19, the malady caused by coronavirus infection. That was a drop from Tuesday's newly confirmed cases, but the previous high of 192 deaths came on May 13, a day when there were just 1,677 new cases.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said it's possible that some of the deaths occurred earlier and that the Thanksgiving holiday delayed reporting. But he noted that such timing makes no difference to grieving families.

“This virus is a killer,” Pritzker said during his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago. “Let’s honor those that it has taken by doing everything that we can to prevent more people from getting sick and dying. Wear your mask. Keep your distance. Stay home whenever you can. We’ll get through this.”

Overall, in nine months of the pandemic, there have been 12,639 deaths among 748,603 infections.

Deaths fell dramatically after the treacherous spring as medical professionals learned more about the new virus and ways to treat it.