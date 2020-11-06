Illinois releases contact tracing data as one-day COVID-19 caseload tops 10,000

Directly behind that was restaurants and bars with 3,877, school with 3,794, workplace other than an office at 3,693, a hospital or clinic at 3,106, business or retail at 3,080, an office setting at 2,049, and private homes at 1,301. Grocery stores accounted for 1,243 exposures and colleges 1,085.

Individual cases can show up in multiple categories if a person has visited multiple locations.

“The day before a person tested positive for example, she might go to work, and then stop at a grocery store, and then stop and get drinks with friends at a bar. That's three exposure locations and that's just one day,” Pritzker said. “Why is this important? Because exposure data is going to give you a sense of where you're at the greatest risk for catching COVID-19, and particularly when we see community transmission as high as it is around the state, the risk is going to scale up across the board.”

Pritzker said at his daily briefing in Chicago that 57 of the 97 local health departments in the state are reaching out to at least 90 percent of individuals who test positive as of late October, and 86 of 97 are reaching out to at least 75 percent of positive cases.

The state has distributed $237 million to the local health departments to hire contact tracers and get programs up and running.