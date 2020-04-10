Illinois renewal deadlines for gun owners, drivers extended

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD — Gun owners now have more time to renew a firearm owners identification card and concealed carry license in Illinois.

Emergency rules filed by the Illinois State Police ease renewal requirements during the novel coronavirus pandemic. A submitted renewal application ensures extension of current FOID and CCL permits through the length of the state of emergency declared by Gov. J.B. Pritzker, plus 12 more months following its expiration.

The ISP said Friday in a news release, however, that personnel will continue to prohibit those who are restricted from either license from obtaining one.

“These emergency rules help ensure that honest gun owners will not be blocked from making firearm purchases,” Richard Pearson, executive director of the Illinois State Rifle Association, said in a statement. “It has taken some time to get to this point, but we are pleased with the end result.”

He added these rules, which are effective immediately, are the result of “a few weeks of conversations” with the state police.