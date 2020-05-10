Illinois reports 1,656 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday announced 1,656 new cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, bringing the statewide total to 77,741.

The agency also announced 57 additional deaths, bringing that total to 3,406.

The cases have been confirmed in 98 of the state's 102 counties. Patients' ages range from younger than 1 to older than 100.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have processed 13,653 specimens for a total of 429,984.

The deaths reported are as follows:

Cook County: 2 males 20s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 4 males 50s, 5 females 60s, 9 males 60s, 1 unknown 60s, 5 females 70s, 7 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 4 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 unknown 90s, 1 male 100+

Kane County: 1 male 30s

Kankakee County: 1 male 60s

Peoria County: 1 female 80s

St. Clair County: 1 male 90s

Winnebago County: 1 female 50s

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older people and the infirm, it can cause severe symptoms and lead to death.

Selfies: The face masks of Central Illinois

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.