Illinois reports 1,713 new cases of COVID-19, 31 additional deaths
Illinois reports 1,713 new cases of COVID-19, 31 additional deaths

Coronavirus

 Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-section through the viral genome, seen as black dots.

 CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 1,713 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.

The agency also announced 31 additional deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease. 

IDPH is now reporting a total of 112,017 cases, including 4,884 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,643 specimens for a total of 769,564. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 16 – May 22 is 12%.

The agency also released the following information about the deaths reported Monday:

  • Cook County: 1 female 30, 1 male 30, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s
  • La Salle County: 2 male 60s
  • Madison County: 1 male 70s
  • McDonough County: 1 female 60s
  • St. Clair County: 1 male 80s
  • Union County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s
  • Will County: 1 male 70s
  • Winnebago County: 1 female 70s

