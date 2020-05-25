Illinois reports 1,713 new cases of COVID-19, 31 additional deaths

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday announced 1,713 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois.

The agency also announced 31 additional deaths of people who had tested positive for the disease.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 112,017 cases, including 4,884 deaths, in 100 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than 1 to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 21,643 specimens for a total of 769,564. The statewide 7-day rolling positivity rate, May 16 – May 22 is 12%.

The agency also released the following information about the deaths reported Monday:

Cook County: 1 female 30, 1 male 30, 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 2 females 60s, 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 males 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s

La Salle County: 2 male 60s

Madison County: 1 male 70s

McDonough County: 1 female 60s

St. Clair County: 1 male 80s

Union County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s

Will County: 1 male 70s

Winnebago County: 1 female 70s

