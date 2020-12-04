Illinois reports 148 new COVID-19-related deaths

Illinois Department of Public Health reported nearly 150 more COVID-19-related deaths Friday.

The 148 deaths compared with 187 deaths reported on Thursday. Thursday's total represented the third-highest daily death toll in Illinois since the COVID-19 pandemic began. And Thursday followed Wednesday's all-time high statewide death toll reported in a single day — 238 deaths.

The second-highest death toll was 191 deaths, reported May 13.

IDPH confirmed 10,526 new and probable cases of the virus for a total of 770,088 cases statewide since the pandemic started.

State health officials say they worry that death and related indications of the spread of COVID-19 could surge in the weeks ahead because of Thanksgiving-related travel and multi-household gatherings that officials pleaded with the public to avoid.

Gov. JB Pritzker and Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the state health department, said Illinoisans still have a chance to avoid yet another surge associated with this month's end-of-the-year holidays by wearing a mask when out in public, washing hands frequently, practicing social distancing and calling off holiday celebrations with people who don't live in the same household.