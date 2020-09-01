Illinois reports 39 COVID deaths, most in one day since June 26

The spokesperson added the delay in data reporting “does not delay a person getting their test results.”

Prior to Tuesday’s output, the state had reported between 30,000 and 52,000 test results each day for the past 28 days, for an average of 44,905 per day over that span.

The 39 deaths reported Tuesday drove the total to 8,064 among 236,515 confirmed cases since the pandemic first reached Illinois.

Meanwhile, Region 4, which includes the Metro East area on the Missouri border, saw its positivity rate decline from 10.4% to 9.6% as of Saturday, according to the IDPH website. That was not a big enough decrease to offset further mitigation measures from the state.

The governor’s office on Tuesday afternoon announced further mitigations that will take effect in the region Wednesday. They include closure of bars and restaurants for indoor drinking and eating and limiting social gatherings to the lesser of 25 guests or 25 percent of overall room capacity.

In Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee Counties, the positivity rate remained at 8.8% for the second straight day Saturday, which was four days after new mitigations took effect.