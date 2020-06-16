Illinois reports 623 new cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday announced 623 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in Illinois, including the following 72 additional confirmed deaths:
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 40s, 2 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 4 females 60s, 7 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 8 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 3 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 80s
- Jackson County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 male 70s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 60s
- Lake County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s, 1 female 100+
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
- McHenry County: 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 Unknown 80s, 1 male 90s
IDPH is reporting a total of 133,639 cases, including 6,398 deaths, in 101 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 18,729 specimens for a total of 1,228,341. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 9–June 15 is 3%.
At this time, 26 men incarcerated at East Moline Correctional Center are confirmed positive for COVID-19, the department said.
