Illinois reports biggest spike in unemployment claims of all states; COVID-19 restrictions could drive that figure higher still

Illinois reported the biggest weekly increase in initial claims for unemployment benefits Thursday of all states, according to the U.S. Labor Department.

More than 53,000 initial claims were filed in Illinois for the week ending Oct. 24, an increase of 6,190 from the week prior.

Michigan had the second largest weekly increase, with 5,442 more initial claims filed during the same time period, according to the Labor Department.

Thursday’s report said the number of people who are continuing to receive traditional unemployment benefits declined to 7.3 million. That figure shows that some of the unemployed are being recalled to their old jobs or are finding new ones.

But it also indicates that many jobless Americans have used up their state unemployment aid — which typically expires after six months — and have transitioned to a federal extended benefits program that lasts an additional 13 weeks.

Last week, nearly 363,000 people applied for jobless aid under a new program that extended eligibility for the first time to self-employed and gig workers, up slightly from 359,000 the previous week. That figure isn’t adjusted for seasonal trends, so it’s reported separately. In Illinois, 9,338 people filed, compared with 8,704 the week before.