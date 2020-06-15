Illinois reports fewest daily COVID-19 deaths in more than 2 months
ROCKFORD -- State public health officials on Sunday reported 19 more people in Illinois died from the coronavirus. That's the fewest number of deaths from the virus in a 24-hour period in about two and a half months.

There were 672 new, confirmed cases of the disease on Sunday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. That's the ninth-straight day of fewer than 1,000 diagnosed cases in 24 hours.

The last time there were fewer than 20 deaths in a day was April 2, when 16 people died with COVID-19.

Illinois has now had a total of 132,543 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, including 6,308 deaths, according to the state.

