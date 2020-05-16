Illinois reports more than 2,000 additional cases as protests continue

After similar events earlier this month, Pritzker said he's following the guidance of public health experts and moving cautiously to prevent another spike in coronavirus cases and deaths.

According to health department data, all regions of the state remained on track Saturday to loosen restrictions on May 29, including Chicago and surrounding counties. The state has been under a stay-at-home order since late March, with exceptions for outdoor exercise and essential errands or work.

Pritzker’s five-phase reopening plan split the state into four regions that can advance — or be forced to pull back — independently of the others based on several factors, including hospitalization rates and the rate of positive tests out of all those performed.

A poll conducted early this month by the University of Chicago Divinity School and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 55% of Americans said they disapprove of such protests and 31% approve. The poll also found that 71% of Americans favor requiring people to stay in their homes except for essential errands, down slightly from 80% two weeks earlier.