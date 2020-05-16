Illinois reports more than 2,000 additional cases as protests continue
Illinois reports more than 2,000 additional cases as protests continue

Virus Outbreak Illinois Reopen Protest

Protesters rally outside the Thompson Center in downtown Chicago, calling for Gov. J.B. Pritzker to reopen Illinois on Saturday. 

 NAM Y. HUH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

DECATUR — More than 2,000 additional cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Illinois and 74 more people have died, health officials said Saturday.

Statewide, 92,457 people have tested positive for the virus, including the 2,008 new cases reported Saturday. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 4,129 people have died.

In Macon County, three new cases of the virus were reported Saturday, bringing the county's total to 164, officials said. Of those, 54 have been released from home isolation, three are in the hospital and 90 are recovering at home. Seventeen residents have died.

Elsewhere in Illinois, a third resident of the Illinois Manteno Veterans’ Home is among those to die and 63 people have tested positive for the virus at the facility.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday that the state was again expanding its criteria of who can get tested. People with symptoms or working an essential job under the statewide stay-at-home order are now eligible. Anyone exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 patient also can get tested.

Protesters who want Illinois to move faster gathered Saturday for rallies featuring Republican politicians or candidates and small business owners. A few hundred people clustered on downtown Chicago streets outside the Thompson Center; protesters also gathered in Springfield outside the state Capitol.

After similar events earlier this month, Pritzker said he's following the guidance of public health experts and moving cautiously to prevent another spike in coronavirus cases and deaths.

According to health department data, all regions of the state remained on track Saturday to loosen restrictions on May 29, including Chicago and surrounding counties. The state has been under a stay-at-home order since late March, with exceptions for outdoor exercise and essential errands or work.

Pritzker’s five-phase reopening plan split the state into four regions that can advance — or be forced to pull back — independently of the others based on several factors, including hospitalization rates and the rate of positive tests out of all those performed. 

poll conducted early this month by the University of Chicago Divinity School and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 55% of Americans said they disapprove of such protests and 31% approve. The poll also found that 71% of Americans favor requiring people to stay in their homes except for essential errands, down slightly from 80% two weeks earlier.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older people and the infirm, it can cause severe symptoms and lead to death.

How much do Macon County superintendents get paid? 

IF YOU HAVE SYMPTOMS

Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell.

Do not go to an emergency room or doctor's office unless it is a true emergency. Call your primary doctor first.

If you don't have a primary doctor, you can call:

  • DMH Medical Group at (217) 876-2856
  • HSHS Medical Group Patient Advocate at 844-520-8897
  • Crossing Healthcare at (217) 877-9117
  • SIU at (217) 872-3800

For COVID-19 screening, the following resources are available:

  • Crossing Healthcare (217) 877-9117
  • HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital 24/7 COVID-19 Hotline at (217) 464-2966.
  • HSHS Medical Group offers free virtual assessments for COVID-19 at www.anytimecare.com
Concerned about COVID-19?

