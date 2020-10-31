Illinois reports record 7,899 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

"It took us a few weeks to get this bad," she said. "So maybe, hopefully, in a week or so we could turn it around and watch our numbers start going down a bit."

Sangamon County will release local COVID-19 numbers from this weekend on Monday.

Region 2, a 19-county area that spreads from the exurbs of Chicago to the Mississippi River and includes cities like Peoria, Bloomington and the Quad Cities, is the only region currently without mitigations imposed.

But, it appears likely to join the rest of the state after recording two consecutive days with a seven-day rolling positivity rate above 8%. One more day will trigger mitigations.

Even as caseloads rise, Pritzker told reporters Friday that he is not considering stay at home order similar to the one imposed at the start of the pandemic.

"I'm not currently considering a stay at home order for the state of Illinois," Pritzker said. "Obviously, it's something in the tool boxes of other countries that they're moving forward with, but right now, we have pretty good mitigations."

In addition to the record new cases, IDPH announced 46 additional deaths from the virus. More than 400,000 Illinois residents have now contracted COVID-19 with the overall death toll approaching 10,000.