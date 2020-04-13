Illinois researchers to study use of plasma to fight COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The University of Chicago’s medical system is joining the ranks of research institutions studying whether plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients can help people who are severely ill with the disease.

The trial, being announced Monday, will involve infusing the plasma into people who are fighting for their lives at UChicago Medicine. The hope is that antibodies in the plasma will neutralize the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“It’s the principle of passive immunity,” said Dr. Maria Lucia Madariaga, a thoracic and transplant surgeon at UChicago Medicine who’s leading the study. “A person who’s sick recovers from the disease, they develop antibodies against the virus ... and we transfer those antibodies, which are in the plasma, to a patient who’s currently sick with the disease in hopes of transferring anti-virus antibodies.”

So-called convalescent plasma therapy has been used since the late 19th century to treat diseases. It’s shown some success with other illnesses caused by coronaviruses.

The approach was first tried in patients with COVID-19 in China, the epicenter of the pandemic. Two small trials there showed some success, Madariaga said. It’s also been tried with patients in New York and Houston, and it’s being studied at Johns Hopkins Hospital.