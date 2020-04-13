Illinois researchers to study use of plasma to fight COVID-19

The University of Chicago’s medical system is joining the ranks of research institutions studying whether plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients can help people who are severely ill with the disease.
The trial, being announced Monday, will involve infusing the plasma into people who are fighting for their lives at UChicago Medicine. The hope is that antibodies in the plasma will neutralize the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“It’s the principle of passive immunity,” said Dr. Maria Lucia Madariaga, a thoracic and transplant surgeon at UChicago Medicine who’s leading the study. “A person who’s sick recovers from the disease, they develop antibodies against the virus ... and we transfer those antibodies, which are in the plasma, to a patient who’s currently sick with the disease in hopes of transferring anti-virus antibodies.”
So-called convalescent plasma therapy has been used since the late 19th century to treat diseases. It’s shown some success with other illnesses caused by coronaviruses.
The approach was first tried in patients with COVID-19 in China, the epicenter of the pandemic. Two small trials there showed some success, Madariaga said. It’s also been tried with patients in New York and Houston, and it’s being studied at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
UChicago Medicine is well situated to conduct a trial because it has its own blood bank and plans to work closely with Wilson Lab, where University of Chicago scientists study antibody immunology, Madariaga said. If, as the hospital treats patients, a particularly effective antibody is identified, the lab could eventually use it to try to develop new medications or even a vaccine, she added.
“So plasma A taken from a person goes into patient B, and the plasma A is super-duper and works well ... then we can take a look at what exactly is in plasma A that works so well,” Madariaga said. “Then we can isolate those antibodies.”
The trial involves taking plasma from 100 donors and then identifying which of those samples can be used to treat 10 patients. “Once we have demonstrated that we are up and running and can do this successfully, we’ll be able to treat more patients, so none of the plasma gets wasted,” Madariaga said.
The goal is to determine the safety and feasibility of the treatment. If that goes well, further studies of the treatment’s effectiveness will be needed.
People who want to donate plasma to the effort can go to a website at UChicago Medicine to volunteer. They can also ask about the program by emailing the hospital at plasma@uchospitals.edu or calling (773) 702-5526.
