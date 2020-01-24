Illinois resident who traveled to China diagnosed with coronavirus, health officials say

CHICAGO — A Chicago woman who returned from a visit to China earlier this month has been diagnosed with the respiratory coronavirus that has sickened hundreds in China, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

The woman, who is in her 60s, remained hospitalized Friday and her condition had been stabilized, said Dr. Allison Arwady, the commissioner for the Chicago Department of Public Health, on a news call with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The woman traveled to Wuhan, China, in late December and on Jan. 13 returned to Chicago, Arwady said.

Nationwide, more than 2,000 people had been screened for the virus as of Thursday, and 63 patients in 22 states were being investigated Friday because of possible signs of the virus, according to the CDC.

The Chicago woman didn’t have any symptoms while traveling, but she began to feel unwell a couple days after arriving home, Arwady said. Her doctor asked about her travel history and worked with the CDC to test the woman for the virus, Arwady said.