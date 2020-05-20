Illinois restaurants and bars can go al fresco as soon as next Friday as Gov. J.B. Pritzker nods to reopening pressure

Illinois restaurants and bars will be allowed to reopen with limited outdoor seating as soon as next week, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday amid mounting pressure from thousands of establishments that have suffered severe economic losses during the state’s two-month shutdown.
With all regions of the state on track to move onto to the next phase of Pritzker’s “Restore Illinois” reopening plan next Friday, bars and restaurants were at risk of being left behind.
The governor’s program had banned any dining-in or drinking at restaurants and bars until phase four, which would arrive no earlier than late June. The Illinois Restaurant Association wanted to bump that up to May 29, the likely start of phase three.
The al fresco dining option represents a slight softening of the plan for Pritzker as many neighboring states have moved much faster to allow restaurants to reopen.
A court is expected to rule Friday on a request to invalidate the stay-at-home order in Illinois, part of a legal process that could determine the fate of measures meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Last weekend, Wisconsin restaurants and bars saw a steady stream of Illinois customers after that state’s Supreme Court tossed out a stay-at-home order and allowed reopening without any restrictions. Indiana, Iowa and Missouri all have allowed restaurants to reopen for dine-in service with limited capacities.
“We have to put public health first, and that means the safety of consumers and employees alike, but the epidemiologists now believe that summer offers us an opportunity,” Pritzker said during his daily briefing, the first from his ceremonial Capitol office in Springfield. “Today, I’m announcing an additional option for bars and restaurants interested in resuming operations early, opening for outdoor seating when phase three begins likely for everyone just nine days from now.”
Pritzker’s change came on a day Illinois eclipsed the grim milestone of 100,000 known COVID-19 cases. State health officials announced 2,388 new coronavirus cases and 147 additional deaths. Statewide, there have been 100,418 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,525 deaths, according to state figures.
As soon as next Friday, the state also will loosen restrictions on boating, golfing and tennis, allowing for larger gatherings associated with each sport. The giveback to the restaurants, however, garnered the most attention.
Sam Toia, the restaurant association’s president, didn’t get what he wanted. But he stood alongside Pritzker for the announcement and expressed excitement about the decision.
“Let’s close down the streets. Let’s expand sidewalk cafes. Let’s use parking lots and public ways. Let’s show the world how innovative Illinois can be,” Toia said. “While we recognize this solution won’t apply to all offerings, it’s a step in the right direction and presents an opportunity for Illinois to demonstrate our leadership and innovation.”
At least five other states have restricted restaurant dining to outdoor only as part of their reopening plans, including nearby Ohio, where Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is part of a Midwest coronavirus pact with Pritzker. Connecticut also began allowing outdoor dining Wednesday.
In addition to the new restaurant provision, Pritzker also announced other tweaks to phase three of the reopening plan.
Foursomes will be allowed at golf courses and carts will be permitted again, but with only one person or family allowed per cart. Golf courses reopened on May 1, but largely without carts and limited to twosomes.
Health clubs, gyms and fitness studios will be able to conduct outdoor fitness classes of up to 10 people, consistent with phase three’s allowance for non-essential gatherings of 10 people or less. The administration previously had not highlighted a number for health clubs in the next phase, but one-on-one indoor personal training already was scheduled to resume.
The Pritzker administration is still working out new rules in phase three for other outdoor businesses, including driving ranges, shooting ranges and paintball courses.
Already allowed to reopen in phase three are hairstyling salons, barbershops, spas, tattoo shops, nail salons with capacity limits and safety precautions. Retail stores also will be allowed to reopen with capacity limits and customers wearing face coverings.
Tribune’s Gregory Pratt and Pioneer Press’ Kimberly Fornek contributed to this report.
