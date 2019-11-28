Illinois says Collinsville dispensary can sell recreational marijuana

A Collinsville medical dispensary is one of the first in the state to receive a permit allowing recreational marijuana sales alongside its medical cannabis products.

The state announced Tuesday that HCI Alternatives at 1014 Eastport Plaza Drive, Collinsville, was awarded a "same-site" adult-use cannabis license. Same-site licenses allow dispensaries that currently provide medical marijuana to sell recreational marijuana as well.

The Collinsville site is one of seven medical dispensaries awarded state permits on Tuesday.

Recreational marijuana sales become legal in the state of Illinois on Jan. 1.

The Madison County Board recently voted against allowing sales of recreational marijuana in unincorporated areas of the county. State law says municipalities can decide whether they'll allow cannabis businesses to operate within city limits.

Collinsville City Council this week finalized the approval of zoning laws that will allow the recreational marijuana businesses to operate in designated areas.

Some towns in the metro-east have said they won't allow recreational marijuana sales once legalization goes into effect, while a handful, including neighboring Edwardsville, will allow the newly legalized drug to be sold and taxed.