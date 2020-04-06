Illinois ‘scouring the globe’ for protective equipment, Pritzker says

Pritzker said that with the addition of open field hospitals around the state there are 28,000 non-ICU beds and 2,680 ICU beds statewide. IHME stressed, however, that its projections are uncertain and the actual numbers could be higher or lower.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike has said previously that only about 20 percent of COVID-19 patients require some form of hospitalization, including about 5 percent who require intensive care. The death rate is thought to be between 1 and 2 percent.

“Seventy percent of the individuals who have lost their fight against COVID have had a comorbid condition,” Ezike said. “The most commonly listed conditions were hypertension, diabetes and heart disease.”

Meanwhile, Pritzker urged all worshipers to remain at home instead of attending regular services. Western Christian religions will celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 12. Jewish congregations will celebrate Passover April 8-16. Eastern Orthodox Christians in the United States will celebrate Easter on Sunday, April 19.

Pritzker urged churches, synagogues, mosques and other places of worship to hold online services or some other form of remote meeting instead.