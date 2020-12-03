Illinois sees highest single-day COVID-19 death toll

As of Tuesday night, 1,190 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units, and 714 of those patients were on ventilators. About 18.8 percent of ICU beds are available.

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said there are beds available in all of the state’s 11 mitigation regions, although some hospitals have been nearing or at capacity.

“Eighteen percent is not comforting,” she said. “As we worry about whatever may come from Thanksgiving and we have normal illnesses that occur now, heart attacks, strokes, I mean, all the regular things that would take someone to the hospital. We want to have a bed for everyone who gets sick, and so we don't like the idea of the (capacity) numbers going down.”

She said it shows the importance of quarantining if exposed to the virus, wearing face coverings and avoiding large gatherings.

Still, she said, “you have a much better chance of surviving COVID-19 in the hospital now, as opposed to wave one.”