Illinois Senate committees discuss inequity in education, employment

“We've got a great congressional group in the city and the state to advocate for this kind of level of money that sounds crazy but it isn't if it provides these young people a chance to move forward, and also provide stability and lack of disturbances and riots that will occur if these young people have no other opportunity and no other outlet,” Wuest said.

Mari Castaldi, director of policy and advocacy at the Chicago Jobs Council, emphasized the importance of closing the skills gap, as well as removing institutional barriers that typically impact low-income and minority communities, in order to decrease unemployment for marginalized groups.

While 52 percent of jobs in Illinois are middle skills — meaning jobs that require more than a high school diploma, but less than a bachelor's degree — only 41 percent of workers meet that educational attainment level, Castaldi said.