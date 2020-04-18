Illinois Senate President Don Harmon asks feds for $41 billion coronavirus bailout

"It's different than what I have been talking to federal representatives about," said Pritzker, adding later, "Every state has this problem. It just does."

Noting the state’s long-running public employee pension debt of $138 billion, Harmon asked for $10 billion in direct pension relief. With pension funding taking up about 25 cents of every state tax dollar, Harmon said “in a normal year the size of those payments crowds out funding for services and programs.”

“Clearly, this will not be a normal year and that crowding out effect will be exacerbated by significant revenue losses,” said Harmon, who asked in his letter for either “direct cash assistance” or a “low interest federal loan.”

Harmon also wants $9.6 billion in direct federal aid to cities and villages, to be distributed by population, to boost local public employee pension systems. Harmon said his request was backed by the Illinois Municipal League and called the funding “critical in aiding municipal governments provide for the safety and well-being of the constituents and employees they serve.”

In addition, Harmon asked for $15 billion in federal block grant funding to help plug in budget gaps over three years, particularly to assist human service providers.