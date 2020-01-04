Illinois Senate President John Cullerton talks about Blagojevich, bipartisanship and changes brought by social media as his time in Springfield comes to an end

“It’s the difference from a representative democracy to a direct democracy,” Cullerton said.

“So, the old model (for voters) is, ‘I’m busy. I’m hiring you. Go down to Springfield. Listen to testimony. Make your informed decisions. Every two years, I’ll check on you,’” he said. “And now, you just go directly to the legislator (who says), ‘We don’t need to listen to any testimony. I got 500 emails and 5,000 tweets retweeted saying I’ve got to vote for this bill.’”

Cullerton, 71, steps down in mid-January, making way for a yet-to-be named successor to head the chamber and its historic Democratic supermajority of 40 members, compared with just 19 Republicans. First elected to the House in 1979, he moved to the Senate in 1991 and served in the minority from 1993 until Democrats took control in 2003. He succeeded Emil Jones Jr. as Senate president in 2009.

He leaves, he said, as part of an agreement with his wife of 40 years, Pam, to spend more time in Chicago with his family and at his law practice. His departure, he said, is unrelated to a growing federal investigation of Springfield that has ensnared three current or former Senate Democrats, including two who had been in his leadership team, and another who’s a distant cousin.