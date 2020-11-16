Illinois sounds warning again as hospitals pass spring highs for COVID-19 patients

State officials on Monday continued to sound the alarm about rising COVID-19 hospital admissions this month, saying health care workers are being stretched to their limits while hospitals brace for a continued influx of patients.
Illinois had 5,581 people hospitalized for the coronavirus as of Sunday night — a nearly two-thirds increase over the 3,371 reported Nov. 1. The state also has surged past its spring peak set April 28, when 5,037 people were in the hospital for COVID-19.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said hospitals in the state could encounter difficulty if they seek “reinforcement” health care workers, because Illinois will be competing for workers with surrounding states that are seeing severe coronavirus surges of their own.
“This is a moment when the entire nation is seeing record highs in hospitalizations, more than at any prior time in this pandemic. That fact is more than a frightening backdrop, because it means that there are no health care workers to call in as reinforcements from other states,” Pritzker said at a coronavirus briefing in Chicago on Monday. “It means that out-of-state nurses and nurses' assistants who signed up to support Illinois in the spring, are busy in their own states.”
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care is up 58% since Nov. 1, and the number on ventilators is up 72%.
Hospitals are returning to spring strategies, including limiting elective surgeries and adding more beds. On Monday, one of the state’s largest hospital systems, Advocate Aurora Health, said it plans to delay half of its inpatient elective surgeries as the number of COVID-19 patients across Illinois skyrockets.
Cases have remained high too. On Monday, Illinois recorded 11,632 new and probable cases of COVID-19, the 11th consecutive day the count has surpassed 10,000. The state also reported 37 additional deaths of people with COVID-19. The seven-day average number of deaths currently stands at 81, a sharp increase from 41 as of Nov. 1.
To date, the state has reported 585,248 diagnosed and probable cases of COVID-19, and a death toll of 10,779.
The new cases reported Monday come out of a batch of 90,612 tests over the prior 24 hours. The seven-day rolling statewide positivity rate for cases as a share of total tests was 12.5% for the period that ended Sunday, up from 5.1% a month earlier and up from 8% as of Nov. 1.
Pritzker said he’s “taking some glimmer of hope in the idea that the cases that we’ve seen have seemed to flatten for a few days," but tempered that optimism with the possibility it’s a result of weekend-related delays in results.
“We look at everything on a one-week, seven-day rolling average. But I’m always looking for some hope here," he said. "Having said that, we know that over the weekends sometimes we see a moderation of cases and then you come to a Tuesday and you start to see the numbers spike.”
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike continued to urge people to rethink their Thanksgiving plans and avoid in-person gatherings.
“We can all see it; things are getting worse. And so those initial plans that you made several months ago, even several weeks ago, they may need to change,” Ezike said. “Do your plans include those who have medical conditions that put them at higher risk? Are some of your intended guests pregnant? You have to be thinking about all of these things before you bring additional people into your home.”
Last week, the Pritzker administration began urging people to cancel holiday gatherings and stay home voluntarily for the next three weeks. So far, officials stopped short of issuing a statewide stay-at-home order, the sweeping restriction aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus that Illinois residents lived under for part of the spring.
That message urged residents to limit “nonessential” trips to public places and to work from home, if possible.
Also Monday, Pritzker said he did not plan to attend an Illinois High School Association board of directors meeting scheduled for Thursday. The association invited the governor’s office and public health staff after it announced last month that high school basketball season would go on a day after Pritzker said winter sports were being put on hold.
Pritzker has suggested schools that flout the state rules could potentially encounter liability issues.
“We’ll certainly make available our staff for consultation and so on, but I think we’ve all been pretty clear on where we are with regard to winter sports," the governor said. “We relied on the best experts we could to come up with a plan for the winter, and by the way, since then, COVID has gotten a lot worse."
