Illinois sounds warning again as hospitals pass spring highs for COVID-19 patients

“We look at everything on a one-week, seven-day rolling average. But I’m always looking for some hope here," he said. "Having said that, we know that over the weekends sometimes we see a moderation of cases and then you come to a Tuesday and you start to see the numbers spike.”

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike continued to urge people to rethink their Thanksgiving plans and avoid in-person gatherings.

“We can all see it; things are getting worse. And so those initial plans that you made several months ago, even several weeks ago, they may need to change,” Ezike said. “Do your plans include those who have medical conditions that put them at higher risk? Are some of your intended guests pregnant? You have to be thinking about all of these things before you bring additional people into your home.”

Last week, the Pritzker administration began urging people to cancel holiday gatherings and stay home voluntarily for the next three weeks. So far, officials stopped short of issuing a statewide stay-at-home order, the sweeping restriction aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus that Illinois residents lived under for part of the spring.