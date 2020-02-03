Illinois soybean farmers hurt by coronavirus hit to Chinese economy

“You’ve got what looks like a pandemic, possibly, on top of an uncertain trade deal,” Hubbs said. “It’s just a lot of uncertainty.”

In 2017, the last full year before America’s trade war with China, soybeans accounted for more than half of U.S. agricultural exports to China. In 2018, soybean exports fell 75 percent as China bought from other countries in retaliation for U.S. tariffs imposed on Chinese exports.

With the signing of the first phase of the U.S.-China trade agreement last month, however, farmers finally saw light at the end of the tunnel, despite tariffs remaining until phase two is negotiated.

Now, the coronavirus outbreak has China possibly looking to revise its buying promises, according to a Bloomberg News report.

“Chinese officials are hoping the U.S. will agree to some flexibility on pledges in their phase-one trade deal,” the financial news agency reported Monday, citing unnamed sources.

A clause in the trade agreement says the two countries can consult revising the deal “in the event that a natural disaster or other unforeseeable event” threatens either country from complying.