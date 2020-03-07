Illinois sports betting to begin Monday, just in time for March Madness

Just in time for March Madness, legal sports betting is set to begin in Illinois with the planned opening of BetRivers Sportsbook at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines.

The launch of what would be the state’s first sports book is set for 10 a.m. Monday, pending approval by the Illinois Gaming Board.

“The BetRivers Sportsbook will take March Madness out of the office pool and into an excited, elevated live sports wagering experience,” Corey Wise, general manager of Rivers Casino, said in a news release Friday.

Rivers is among six casinos across the state that filed applications for sports wagering licenses. The gaming board formally opened the application process in December, with officials and applicants alike aiming to openby the time the NCAA men’s basketball tournament tips off March 17.

The Illinois Sports Wagering Act, passed last year as part of a broader gambling expansion bill, allows the state’s 10 casinos, three horse tracks and seven of the largest sports venues to acquire a sports gaming license, with three additional online-only licenses to be issued 18 months after the first on-site license is issued. Sports betting locations will be able to offer online betting as well, but that will likely come after the bricks-and-mortar facilities open.