Illinois state fairs in Springfield, Du Quoin canceled due to coronavirus

This summer’s state fairs in Springfield and Du Quoin have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Friday.

The announcement made official what had long been expected, as many large-scale gatherings, events and festivals in Illinois and nationwide have been called off this summer over concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

The annual fairs, which combined attracted more than 600,000 visitors last year, are set to return in August 2021.

The Illinois State Fair, held annually in August in Springfield, was canceled from 1942 to 1945 during World War II, and the fairgrounds were used as a supply center for the Army Air Forces.

This year is the first time the Du Quoin State Fair has been canceled since the state took over the fairgrounds in 1986. Camping at the fairgrounds in Du Quoin will still be allowed.

The state Department of Agriculture will host a Junior Livestock Expo in Springfield in September for exhibitors aged 8 to 21 to show their animals, and the 4-H General Project Show will take place virtually.