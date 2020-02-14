Illinois State Police director backs FOID fingerprinting

“Director Kelly is pushing legislation that will require all legal gun owners in Illinois to give their fingerprints to the State Police when requesting or renewing their FOID card,” Davidsmeyer said in the release. “This is a continued attack on law-abiding gun owners and it puts undue financial burden on many citizens just trying to protect their families.”

While Kelly was questioned about the constitutionality of fingerprinting gun owners at the news conference, he said ISP’s main consideration is public safety — lawmakers and judges will decide constitutionality.

“We will be able to do a much more thorough, effective and quicker background check, even for law-abiding citizens, if we have that fingerprint,” he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Kelly’s briefing came one year after a shooting at an Aurora warehouse left five people dead and others injured. That shooter, Kelly said, should not have had a gun because there was a 1995 felony aggravated battery conviction on his record.

The ISP director also said there are several instances similar to this one in which criminal background information is not included in key national databases. There are “over 7 million firearms ownership-prohibiting records in this country which are not readily available in background check databases,” he said.