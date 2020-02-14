Illinois State Police director calls for passage of bill to fingerprint gun owners

"The answer is, if you want to be sure of that, then we need to have that fingerprint," he said. "We will be able to do a much more thorough, effective and quicker background check, even for law abiding citizens, if we have that fingerprint. Fingerprints catch bad guys."

The Senate bill narrowly passed the House in May by a 62-52 vote. It did not have the votes to pass the Senate last spring. However, if the Senate did approve the bill, it would go to Gov. JB Pritzker who has indicated support of it.

"This legislation is an affront to every gun owner in this state," said Richard Pearson, executive director of the Illinois State Rifle

Association, last May after the bill passed the House. "You should not have to pay money to exercise your constitutional rights. We have a guaranteed right to own a firearm under the constitution, but here in Illinois to exercise that right, you must jump through all kinds of hoops and pay all kinds of money to the state."

Pearson vowed that the ISRA would fight the legislation in court should it be signed into law.