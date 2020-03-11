Illinois State University extends spring break amid coronavirus threat

NORMAL — Illinois State University announced Wednesday it is extending spring break for students until March 23 and moving to online or other teaching methods until at least April 12 because of the coronavirus threat.

ISU spokesman Eric Jome said the decision to extend spring break was made now because “we wanted to make sure we were out ahead of this … so we didn’t bring a lot of people back to campus then tell them they had to go home again.”

In a message from President Larry Dietz, students were told to remain at their permanent home residences until further notice, and students now living in residence halls, Cardinal Court Apartments or university-owned apartments should return to their permanent home residences.”

The World Health Organization on Wednesday declared coronavirus a pandemic. It says people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while severe cases may last three to six weeks.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

It also was announced Wednesday that the NCAA Tournament will be played in front of empty arenas. The announcement came just as major conference tournaments kicked off at arenas across the nation, including in Las Vegas, where the USC and UCLA men’s teams open Pac-12 tournament play on Thursday.

