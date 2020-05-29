Illinois’ stay-at-home order ends and restrictions lifted on churches as the state advances to next phase of reopening

After more than two months, the statewide stay-at-home order ended on Friday as Gov. J.B. Pritzker loosened restrictions on a range of businesses and activities, and lifted a cap on the number of people who can gather for religious services.
“This brings to an end Illinois’ stay-at-home executive order,” Pritzker said at his final daily coronavirus news briefing. “The success of the last phase is evidenced by the declining positivity rate, the declining hospitalizations, the declining ICU bed use, declining number of deaths.”
A number of restrictions remain in place, and pressure has been mounting for weeks from critics of Pritzker’s reopening plan who have called it too strict. The state has faced a spate of legal challenges from churches, and the order the governor signed Friday clearly states that it “does not limit the free exercise of religion.”
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday denied a request by two Chicago-area churches for injunctive relief in their case challenging provisions in Pritzker’s stay-at-home order that placed restrictions on worship services, noting new guidelines the Illinois Department of Public Health issued Thursday for houses of worship.
Pritzker’s new order continues to encourage faith leaders to follow public health guidelines and says the “safest practices” continue to be online, outdoor or drive-in services, and indoor services that cap the number of congregants at 10.
“I would recommend that every faith leader do that,” Pritzker said on Friday. “I’ve also said from the very beginning that I would never do anything to go break up a service to interfere with religion, what I have done is implored leaders to not gather their parishioners.”
Pritzker pushed back against the notion that legal challenges from churches forced the changes in his order for houses of worship. He said the new regulations “wouldn’t be as comprehensive” if that were the case.
Nonetheless, a number of churches and organizations who had fought the order claimed victory, among them the pastor of a Chicago church that continued to hold services in spite of the order.
Cristian Ionescu, the pastor at Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church on the Northwest Side, said he remains concerned that government officials tried to infringe on his constitutional rights.
Ionescu’s church and Logos Baptist Ministries requested an emergency writ of injunctive relief from the U.S. Supreme Court by Sunday, the Christian holy day of Pentecost, after a judge earlier this month denied the two churches’ attempt to hold services despite the stay-at-home order.
In a ruling earlier this month that the churches immediately appealed, Judge Robert Gettleman called the request for a preliminary injunction “both ill-founded and selfish,” and said a restraining order would put congregants and their greater communities at risk.
In its response to the Supreme Court on Thursday, the state argued that the churches’ request is moot because Pritzker “has announced that after that date religious gatherings will no longer be subject to mandatory restrictions.”
Meanwhile, churches figured out how best to hold services this weekend. At Salem Baptist church, which meets at the House of Hope on the Far South Side, families or groups that come together will be allowed to sit with one another, otherwise members will be seated three chairs apart from one another, said the Rev. James Meeks.
With all four regions of the state moving into the third phase of Pritzker’s reopening plan on Friday, state officials reported 1,622 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the previous day, raising the statewide total to 117,455 since the pandemic began earlier this year.
Officials also reported another 86 deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 5,270.
As of Friday, restaurants and bars can offer outdoor service, salons and barbershops and “service counter” businesses are able to reopen, and manufacturing can resume. The changes also allow for more outdoor recreation and some youth sports to resume.
The new order calls for people to continue to stay 6 feet apart in public and wear a facial covering. Employers are urged to continue allowing employees who are able to work from home if they are able to.
Gatherings of up to 10 people are allowed, though residents are encouraged to keep limiting their in-person contact with people outside their household and “expand their social contact cautiously.”
“Gathering remotely continues to be the safest way to interact with those outside a household or residence,” the order states.
Each region of the state as defined by the reopening plan must meet a series of metrics to move from one phase of reopening to the next, and now begins another 28-day clock when each region needs to meet a series of metrics in order to be able to move to the next phase of reopening, where restrictions would be relaxed even more.
In the fourth phase, schools could reopen, gatherings of up to 50 people would be permitted, and theaters and cinemas could reopen with capacity limits in place.
The earliest any region of the state could move into the fourth phase of reopening is late June.
Friday also marked the end of Pritzker’s daily coronavirus news briefings, which began in early March. News conferences on COVID-19 will be held as-needed starting next week. The state Department of Public Health will continue sending out daily news releases on coronavirus, and regional metrics for reopening will continue to be updated on the department’s website.
Tribune’s Deanese Williams-Harris contributed.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!