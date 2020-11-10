Illinois Supreme Court appoints justice to replace Kilbride

SPRINGFIELD — The highest court in Illinois appointed a new member to its bench on Tuesday.

Justice Robert L. Carter, 74, will join the Illinois Supreme Court, effective Dec. 8, according to a news release from the Illinois Supreme Court.

Carter will take the seat of Justice Thomas Kilbride, who failed to win at least 60% of the vote in his retention election last week. Kilbride’s term is set to end on Dec. 6.

Kilbride, who served on the court for two 10-year terms, only earned 56.4% of the vote in his district, according to unofficial results.

The Illinois Supreme Court voted unanimously to approve Carter’s appointment but Kilbride did not participate in the vote, according to the news release.

Carter, who was first elected as a Democrat, will serve until a new justice is elected in November 2022.

In the news release, Carter wrote he would not seek to remain on the court when his two-year appointment ends.