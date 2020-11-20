Illinois Supreme Court: Sparta policy violates a state ban on ticket quotas

The language of the Illinois Municipal Code’s section on quotas, Kilbride wrote, “could not be clearer on that point.”

In the opinion, the justices recognized the argument by the city and the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police “that a fair points policy must account for the full range of officer activity and that the failure to include issuance of citations as part of duty performance undercuts important traffic safety enforcement programs.”

But, Kilbride wrote, including citations in the points of contact systems is a matter “more properly addressed to the legislature.”

“The (Illinois Municipal Code), as it is currently written, expressly prohibits that practice, and the (code) must be enforced as written,” the opinion states.

Ed Wojcicki, executive director of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, said the group is pleased that the Illinois Supreme Court at least acknowledged that they raised some valid issues.

“We're disappointed with the decision itself because the act of issuing citations is an important part of helping to keep our community safe. The fear of getting a citation is preventive medicine,” Wojcicki said in a phone interview.

“But this is going pretty far by saying (an officer) can't be evaluated on whether (he or she) writes any citations at all. That's going very far. We're going to have to figure out what that (decision) means and decide whether we want to go back to the legislature.”

