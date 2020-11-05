Illinois surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

"These numbers are drastically increasing," Pritzker said. "Far too many local governments across the state are failing to enforce any mitigation measures, allowing this continued rise in positivity to balloon out of control."

Pritzker did not detail exactly what additional mitigation measures might be imposed, but he said, "all of the things we looked at and did over the last six months are things that are under consideration for what those new mitigations might look like."

At the beginning of the pandemic, the state put restrictions on additional businesses, like requiring only curbside service and keeping barbershops and hair salons closed. Pritzker repeated Thursday that he is still not considering a stay at home order at this time.

Pritzker repeatedly said local authorities need to enforce mitigations measures and he insisted it would work on a local level.

"Believe me, when one of them gets a citation, others hear about it," he said. "When five of them get a citation, all of them hear about it. When (local officials) don't enforce them, people die."