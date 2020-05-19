Illinois third-party candidates now have until only July 20 to get needed signatures

The elections board argued her ruling should consider “the interest of the voters who are going to get incomplete or inaccurate ballots mailed to them if all the steps that the board has taken to finalize the ballot are not completed before they start mailing the ballot,” Kasper said Friday, according to a transcription.

Developing that suitable solution could take too much time, the judge said.

“I think getting an answer is better than waiting for the perfect answer,” Pallmeyer said.

A spokesperson for the board said in a statement officials were “concerned” the later deadline “would not allow enough time for any objections.” He did not specifically address officials’ position on the judge’s revised order.

The spokesperson did not say when officials will amend the 2020 Candidate’s Guide to alert those running for office of the changes.

In an emailed statement, Hall said Pallmeyer did “an excellent job” balancing both sides’ interests.