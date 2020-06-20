Illinois to begin allowing limited outdoor visits at nursing homes amid continued PPE shortages and deaths

“When these people started to die, in front of my eyes, it became so overwhelming, one after the other after the other,” she said.

The union said it set up 3,433 tea lights to represent the previous week’s tally of dead in nursing homes and other large, congregate care facilities.

A day later, the state updated the tally to 3,649 through Friday -- roughly 55% of all Illinoisans who’ve died from the virus. More than 400 facilities have had at least one COVID-19 death. Four facilities have had at least 40 deaths.

The virus has spread to facilities in 44 counties, with 558 facilities having at least one resident or worker testing positive in the past 28 days, defined as an “active” outbreak. That’s five more facilities than the week before.

Still, there were positive signs. By Friday, another 35 facilities had weathered through outbreaks no longer active. That’s seven more than the week before. And the weekly tally of dead, while still grim at 216, was less than the 349 from the prior week.

Beyond the deaths and sickness, advocates say a hidden cost of the pandemic has been the isolation felt by residents, some of whom could call or videoconference with loved ones, or even wave between windows. But they couldn’t be in the same space, until now.