Illinois to expand testing of prison workers as inmate deaths, infections surge

As the new COVID-19 surge continues racing through Illinois prisons, with a disturbing rise in inmate deaths in November plus the state’s first staff fatality, corrections officials said they will start to test all prison employees for the virus regardless of whether the workers have symptoms.

The testing will be rolled out in phases across the state, state officials said. The frequency will depend on the positivity rate of the county where the corrections facility is located but will be at least once a month, they said.

Advocates for prisoners rights, who have campaigned for more robust testing since August, are calling for a specific, expedited timeline for the testing to be implemented. They argue that the state’s delays have led to avoidable infections, noting that the latest data shows that COVID-19 has infiltrated prisons across Illinois, killing at least 50 inmates since March. Half of them have died since mid-October.

In addition to the statewide testing, the Illinois Department of Corrections said that beginning this week, it will test workers and inmates every three days at three downstate prisons where infections are on the rise: two men’s prisons in Dixon and Vandalia and Logan Correctional Center, a women’s prison in Lincoln.