Illinois to expand testing of prison workers as inmate deaths, infections surge

As the new COVID-19 surge continues racing through Illinois prisons, with a disturbing rise in inmate deaths in November plus the state’s first staff fatality, corrections officials said they will start to test all prison employees for the virus regardless of whether the workers have symptoms.
The testing will be rolled out in phases across the state, state officials said. The frequency will depend on the positivity rate of the county where the corrections facility is located but will be at least once a month, they said.
Advocates for prisoners rights, who have campaigned for more robust testing since August, are calling for a specific, expedited timeline for the testing to be implemented. They argue that the state’s delays have led to avoidable infections, noting that the latest data shows that COVID-19 has infiltrated prisons across Illinois, killing at least 50 inmates since March. Half of them have died since mid-October.
In addition to the statewide testing, the Illinois Department of Corrections said that beginning this week, it will test workers and inmates every three days at three downstate prisons where infections are on the rise: two men’s prisons in Dixon and Vandalia and Logan Correctional Center, a women’s prison in Lincoln.
About 100 inmates and 20 staff members at Logan are positive for the virus, with many others having recovered. The testing is expected to continue until no new cases are identified for two weeks.
Similar testing will occur at other prisons when an outbreak inside the facility is identified, officials said. The rest of the state’s nearly 30,000 prisoners will be tested only if they have symptoms or had a known exposure to the virus.
Lawyers and medical experts addressed the COVID-19 crisis Monday at a court hearing involving a federal consent decree related to improving health care for incarcerated men and women in Illinois.
Administrator fired, nursing director placed on leave amid deadly coronavirus outbreak at Illinois veterans home in LaSalle
Dr. John Raba, the court-appointed monitor who is overseeing the reconstruction of the prisons’ health care system, said of the testing: “We’ve got to do more than just two or three sites. I think their intentions are good, but it has to be understood that this has to be rolled out very fast. I really need a timeline to better understand when will every facility have it.”
Support Local Journalism
Kelly Presley, the department’s chief public safety legal counsel, told U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso that officials understand the need for urgency and that IDOC will finalize its expanded staff testing plan for the remaining prisons by the end of the week. She said the department has been working with infectious disease experts, including the Illinois Department of Public Health, and following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The department does not plan on taking months to roll out surveillance testing,” she said. “There certainly is an understanding this needs to happen quickly, and certainly that is the plan.”
As of Monday, more than 5,000 inmates had tested positive for the virus since March, representing nearly a fifth of the prison population. Of the 50 state prison inmates who have died related to the virus, more than 90% were considered elderly.
Nearly 2,700 staff members have also tested positive. On Nov. 6, a 64-year-old nurse who worked in Vienna Correctional Center as a contractual employee died of COVID-19-related complications.
The state’s response to the spread of the coronavirus in its prisons has included suspended visitations and limiting the movement of inmates throughout facilities. In addition to personal protective equipment and sanitation efforts, prison staff are screened and there are supposed to be regular temperature checks. Staff members also must wear masks on the job, though advocates say they have heard widespread complaints from inmates that the mask rule is not always strictly followed.
The department has conducted more than 33,000 tests of inmates and staff, state data shows.
Alan Mills, executive director of the Uptown People’s Law Center, said in an interview that Illinois cannot afford a further delay on expanded staff testing.
“Universal testing in New Jersey has eliminated a ‘second surge’ entirely,” he said. “Testing works. Further delay would be immoral and would violate the constitutional rights of Illinois prisoners.”
Photos: Illinois fights back as COVID-19 tears through the Midwest
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!