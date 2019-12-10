Illinois to start taking applications today for new marijuana stores. Winners will be announced by May.

Illinois regulators plan to start taking applications Tuesday for new recreational marijuana retail stores, officials announced.

Applications to open up to 75 new adult-use cannabis dispensaries beyond the ones already approved by the state will be taken from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on business days Tuesday through Jan. 2, at the office of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation in the Thompson Center in downtown Chicago.

The state has already licensed 30 existing medical cannabis dispensaries to begin legal retail sales to adults 21 and over starting Jan. 1. The state also is considering recreational licenses for additional existing medical dispensaries.

New applicants will be judged on a point system to determine who will receive the licenses. In case of a tie in scoring of applications in the same Bureau of Labor Statistics region, the agency will decide the winner by a random drawing. All the winners are to be announced by May 1.

Each application will cost a nonrefundable $5,000. Winners will have to shell out another $60,000 for the new dispensary license.