Illinois to tighten COVID-19 restrictions beginning Friday

Karr said he hopes the "same science that provides for safe shopping can soon be applied to restaurants and bars so they can again allow inside dining, albeit at a reduced capacity."

Mark Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers' Association, said manufacturers "remain committed to working with state officials and health experts to ensure the protection of all workers, customers and our communities."

The Illinois Nurses Association, the Illinois Health and Hospital Association and the Illinois Primary Health Care Association all voiced support for Pritzker's actions.

Pritzker said the worsening numbers around the state justified the imposition of statewide mitigations rather than doing them on a regional basis as the state had been doing.

"The community spread is wide, so at this point we need to have a statewide, widespread order," he said.

However, he said each medical region of the state can have the restrictions eased if they show progress on controlling the virus. Pritzker warned, though, that if the new restrictions don't work, he'll take further action.

"If these numbers don't start to curb, if they don't start to bend this curve, then it is clear that we're going to have take more difficult measures," he said.