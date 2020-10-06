Illinois treasurer abruptly cancels news conference to address remarks on taxing retirement income

“One thing a progressive tax would do is make clear you can have graduated rates when you are taxing retirement income,” he said, according to the Daily Herald. “And, I think that’s something that’s worth discussion.”

Illinois does not currently tax retirement income and nothing in the proposed graduated-rate income tax amendment would change the law to allow that. But opponents to the amendment have seized on Frerichs' comments in contending the proposal would open the door to taxing pensions, 401(k) plans and other benefits.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Under the proposal, which is the first item on the Nov. 3 ballot, voters are being asked to change the state constitution to remove the mandated flat-rate income tax and allow for a graduated-rate tax structure that increases rates as income increases.

Supporters say 97% of Illinoisans, those making $250,000 or less, would pay the same or lower income taxes under a rate structure that was signed into law and would go into effect if the amendment is ratified by voters. Opponents contend the tax change would hurt businesses and jobs and lead to an exodus of the wealthy from the state.