Illinois unemployment office has doubled call center staff taking jobless claims, but complaints continue

In an interview, Bryant said her office gets six to 10 calls a day from people asking for help in getting through to the state’s unemployment security office. It received 12 this past Tuesday, Bryant said. “People are so frustrated they’re reaching out to their legislators,” she said.

She said the state’s system was not equipped to handle the number of applications, and while things have gotten better, many people are still having problems. “It’s been a mess from day one,” Bryant said.

Ian Lyons, 28, of Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood, said he has been trying to get benefits since April 1. Lyons had worked on Michael Bloomberg’s failed presidential campaign, and was paid through March.

Lyons created an online account, but was told that he had exhausted his benefits, though he had never collected unemployment insurance in Illinois.

Lyons said he would usually get a busy signal when he dialed the hotline. “When I did get through, about half the time I was immediately told via recording that they couldn’t take my call at this time, and to please file online,” Lyons said.