Illinois unemployment rate hit 16.4% in April as coronavirus-related job losses multiplied

Illinois’ unemployment rate rose to 16.4% in April, up from 4.2% in March, due to the COVID-19 health crisis, according to the state’s Department of Employment Security.

The state’s April unemployment rate was the highest recorded since the government began collecting data using current methodologies in 1976.

The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April was 14.7%, an increase from 3.6% a year prior and up from 4.4% in March.

The state lost 762,200 jobs in April across all major industries. The leisure and hospitality sector lost the most jobs -- nearly 300,000 -- over the month. The trade, transportation, and utilities sector lost nearly 100,000 jobs.

On Thursday, an additional 2.4 million Americans filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits, the U.S. government reported, bringing the nine-week total to more than 38 million. In Illinois, more than 1 million residents have applied for unemployment insurance benefits.

The unprecedented number of jobless claims has prompted some organizations to call on Gov. J.B. Pritzker to include an economic recovery response team as part of the state’s efforts to reduce COVID-19 infection rates.