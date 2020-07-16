Illinois unemployment sees slight decrease, remains high as virus cases level

For now, virus positivity rates and hospitalizations for COVID-19 appear to have leveled near their pandemic lows.

There were 43,006 tests results reported in the previous 24 hours — a state high for a one-day period — which made for a one-day positivity rate of 2.9 percent and kept the seven-day rolling positivity rate at 3.1 percent.

As of Wednesday night, statewide hospitalization metrics remained near their pandemic lows. There were 1,434 patients hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 311 patients were in intensive care units and 127 were on ventilators. Those all represented decreases from the day prior.

When the governor on Wednesday outlined a plan separating the state into 11 coronavirus mitigation regions — up from four in the initial reopening plan — he also took questions about continued difficulties callers face when trying to access IDES call centers.

He once again reiterated that those who are able to file an unemployment benefits application online should do so, and said that problems with unemployment systems are widespread throughout the U.S.

The governor also addressed the callback only system which was put in place to prevent long wait times and to allow applicants to dial a number, then wait to be called back by an IDES employee.