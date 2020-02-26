Illinois universities seeking greater funding increases

All three institutions said they are still recovering from the effects of a two-year-long budget impasse from July 2015 through August 2017 when higher education took the heaviest funding cuts.

Killeen said the proposed increases at U of I would go toward salary increases, hiring additional faculty and increasing student financial aid.

“We do know that students who are accepted into our university and often leave because of financial issues,” he said.

But some members of the committee were skeptical of the need for that large of an increase. Among those was Sen. Scott Bennett, a Champaign Democrat, who noted that U of I recently announced plans to raise tuition starting in the fall of 2020 after going five years with no tuition increases.

“When, by then, you had to increase tuition, it was at the same board (of trustees) meeting in which certain administrators also got increases,” Bennett said.

He then asked, “What assurance can you give us that this growth will be in ways that we will see that will benefit a classroom experience and not simply grow a network of administrators across the system?”