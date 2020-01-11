Illinois updating birth certificates for transgender dads

Arnold said the department is still updating its system to allow for a father to be listed as the birth parent. No timeline for the changes was provided.

A birth certificate is usually a person’s primary form of ID until they receive a driver’s license as a teenager, so Myles Brady-Davis would be “outed” as transgender any time the document was used for their daughter, according to Kara Ingelhar, a Lambda Legal attorney.

“This is a document that any young person uses to enroll in school, join a little league team or maybe start treatment with a new doctor, and Myles and Precious should have the control to decide if, when and how they wish to disclose their trans identity,” Ingelhar said.

The distinction is a matter of safety, Ingelhar said.

The National Center for Transgender Equality found in a 2015 survey that nearly a third of transgender people said they have been harassed, denied benefits or services, discriminated against or assaulted when they showed an identity document with an incorrect name or gender marker.

“I know that I’m not the first transmasculine person in the state to go through this process, and I definitely won’t be the last,” Myles Brady-Davis said. “We’re just glad we’re making it easier for the next person.”