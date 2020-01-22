Illinois voter registration glitch gets bipartisan criticism

All 574 people involved were in the United States legally, Haupt has said.

In a letter from the State Board of Elections to the 48 election authorities to which names were improperly forwarded for registration, it stated that even though the 574 people indicated "no" when asked if they were citizens, "that does not necessarily mean they are not currently citizens." Local election authorities have the final say in purging the names from their voter roles.

"It appears that they're legal residents of the United States, but not legal to vote," Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker said when asked in Carbondale Tuesday about the situation. "And many people who filled out the form ... may have filled it out incorrectly." He also said the secretary of state is "continuing to scour the records to make sure there is nothing else and to eliminate that problem."

"Securing our elections, making sure that ... everybody knows that our democracy is working properly, is a priority of mine," he said, and during his administration, there have been "significant investments in cybersecurity."

Manar rejected the idea that the program should be suspended, and said there is "no question" there will be legislative hearings.