Illinois waitress, a single mom living in a hotel, says $2,020 tip will jump start a better life

Just two weeks into the new year, the 2020 tip challenge, started in Alpena, Michigan, is becoming a trend, thanks mostly to Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy, who added the sizable amount to their $78 check at a St. Charles IHOP on New Year’s Day.

Vargas, who is now living with her children at the Terrace Hotel in Oak Forest, said until a few years ago she was getting by, living in a camper in Joliet and working at the Oak Lawn Restaurant.

Then her father fell ill. She sold everything and headed to Alabama to take care of him.

“You just never know how long someone has to live,” she said.

After he died, she and her children headed back north and Vargas has been trying to “get it all together ever since.

“It’s different living in a hotel,” she said. “You don’t have a full kitchen, you gotta work with a slow cooker. They finally gave me a microwave and a fridge.

“But it’s hard because you’re all on top of each other. It’s not fun but it’s a roof over our heads,” she said.

She spent many summer nights in a tent, pretending for her kids “that it was fun, that we were camping.”