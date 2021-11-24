Illinoisans react to Arbery verdict

DECATUR — The following statements were released Wednesday after three men were convicted of murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black man fatally shot after he was pursued by three white men in Georgia.

The men all face a mandatory sentence of life in prison. The judge will decide whether their sentences are served with or without the possibility of parole.

“I hope today's verdict can provide some small solace to Ahmaud Arbery's family and friends, but the cold truth is that Mr. Arbery will never have a chance to marry, raise children, or grow old. These murderers carried out a modern-day lynching that snuffed out a promising young life and then walked free for weeks."

— U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

"It is not often in cases like this the justice system gets it right. However, in this case, I can say that justice was served. I watched this trial like so many of you. To my horror, I heard what seemed like a modern day lynching. For many African Americans holding their breath, today’s guilty verdict of the three white men brought about a sign of relief. While this will not bring Ahmaud Aubrey back, it is my hope that it will send a message to those that seek to do harm to innocent African Americans just trying to live. America has taken a hard look at the precepts of its judicial system and is ready to dispense justice equally and equitably."

— Tamarra Fuller, executive director, and Anthony Corey Walker, president, Black Chamber of Commerce of Illinois

"Today, a Georgia jury confirmed running—or walking, or breathing, or existing—while Black should never come with a death sentence. The killing of Ahmaud Arbery leaves a painful mark on history, too reminiscent of the lynch mobs that terrorized Black communities for decades. For too long, these deaths went overlooked and no one was held responsible. The people of this country wouldn’t stand to let history repeat itself."

— Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton

