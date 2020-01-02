Imprisoned Blagojevich argues today’s Democrats would have impeached Lincoln

The former governor has long considered himself a history buff. During a hearing in 2016 when he failed to get his prison term reduced, Blagojevich spoke about how Lincoln’s leadership during the Civil War inspired him.

“In times of trouble and disaster, they don’t have to be the end of things, they can also be the beginning,” Blagojevich said in court at the time.

Then-U.S. Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald also invoked Lincoln when Blagojevich was arrested on corruption charges in 2008, saying Blagojevich’s “conduct would make Lincoln roll over in his grave.”

Blagojevich carries little political weight in Illinois among either Democrats or Republicans. Illinois Republicans have been vocal in their opposition to Trump commuting Blagojevich’s prison sentence.

In August, the five GOP members of Illinois’ congressional delegation issued a joint statement saying a Trump commutation would set a “dangerous precedent and goes against the trust voters place in elected officials.” And, the previous year, Illinois’ GOP congressional delegation sent Trump a letter urging the president to keep Blagojevich’s sentence intact.