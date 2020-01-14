In a first for Illinois, transgender man who gave birth will be listed as the father on his baby’s birth certificate

CHICAGO — Myles Brady Davis was about 20 weeks pregnant when he learned that he would be listed as the mother on his baby’s birth certificate.

Although Myles, who is transgender, identifies as masculine, he was the one carrying the baby -- and according to the state of Illinois, that made him the mom. To make matters worse, Myles’ wife, Precious, who is also transgender, would be listed as the father.

“It was so crazy,” said Myles, 38, of Chicago. “I never even thought the birth certificate would have to misgender us in that way.”

Precious and Myles, the communications director for Equality Illinois, reported the problem to his employer and reached out to the LGBTQ rights group Lambda Legal, which sent the state an advocacy letter, explaining the need for an accurate birth certificate. It was the first time the state had been informed of a transgender live birth, and officials agreed that the Brady Davises should not be misgendered on the birth certificate, according to Illinois Department of Public Health spokesperson Melaney Arnold.