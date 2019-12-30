In Chicago, concern about a shortage of marijuana once sales start this week. ‘It’s no different than the launch of anything new ... whether it’s a shoe, a phone or a new chicken sandwich.’

With less than 48 hours to go until marijuana shops open their doors to the public, operators are figuring out what to do if they run low on weed.

For months, dispensaries have been bracing for a shortage. Nearly every state that allows recreational marijuana has had stores run out or run low during the first days of sales.

Some Illinois dispensaries say they’re already having difficulty keeping enough weed in stock for the medical marijuana patients they currently serve. And demand for marijuana should only grow during the early days of recreational sales, when long lines of customers are expected to wait for hours in the cold. As Illinois dispensaries await their final shipments of marijuana before sales start Jan. 1, many are preparing to limit how much customers can buy as a way of managing supply.

“We’ve been planning ahead and stocking up,” said Neal McQueeney, principal officer of Midway Dispensary in Chicago. “Since they signed the law, everybody’s been really working toward limiting the inevitable shortage ... to make sure if you can’t get everything you want, at least you get something.”

Dispensary operators say marijuana flower, the dried buds that can be smoked, could be among the first items to sell out.